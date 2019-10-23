CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Getting arrested for trick-or-treating?

The super-strict, weird law haunts Chesapeake every year.

So what are we talking about? A city ordinance that puts an age limit on trick-or-treating.

People might argue that it's an activity for children, but others might feel if older teens want to trick-or-treat and are staying out of trouble it shouldn't be an issue.

Another question: Does an age limit on trick-or-treating limit the childhood of some teens?

The tweet below pretty much sums up how people feel about the law.

And it got people talking.

So we're looking to verify: Is that city ordinance, threatening jail time for trick-or-treaters over the age of 12, still on the books?

We took a look at Chesapeake's city codes and an interview we did with Mayor Rick West from February.

In February, city council voted to remove the penalty and raise the age limit from 12-years-old to 14-years-old.

The full ordinance on trick-or-treat activities for Chesapeake is below.

Mayor West noted that in the 45 years the rule was on the books, it was never enforced.

The answer:

Overage trick-or-treating is still on the books, but kids won't face any jail time or fines.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Chesapeake said:

The City of Chesapeake’s Ordinance related to trick or treating on Halloween is more than 45 years old. In that time, no one has been arrested or charged with any crime under this Ordinance. Chesapeake Police officers will not impede persons who are clearly over the age of 12 from trick or treating, provided that they are doing so in an otherwise lawful, safe and secure manner. For example, a teenager trick or treating with siblings or friends will be fine. If that same teenager was found to be stealing pumpkins from porches and smashing them in the street, that would be a different matter and action would be taken. The Ordinance, which mirrors that of the other Hampton Roads cities and many communities around the country, was and is intended to promote a safe, secure, fun experience for all.

But, if you are out there causing trouble like smashing pumpkins, messing with people's decorations, picking on younger kids who are just trying to collect some candy or anything else, you will get busted.