Virginia Beach SPCA warns of scam in Chesapeake

In a Facebook post, the VBSPCA identified a group of people asking for donations in Chesapeake, and explained how to verify if they're affiliated.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Keep an eye out for scammers in Chesapeake!

The Virginia Beach SPCA posted on its Facebook account Tuesday, saying a group of individuals in Chesapeake asking for donations on behalf of the organization is not legitimate.

According to the post, they were spotted outside Greenbrier Mall, among other locations, and were asking for credit card information to set up donations on tablets.

The VBSPCA said that team members always wear staff apparel while representing the organization, and include informational materials about their services and programs when setting up tables.