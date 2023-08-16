2 people shoot at each other on I-664 in Hampton, Virginia State Police say

The exchange of gunfire happened in the southbound lanes between Chestnut Avenue and Aberdeen Road.

HAMPTON, Va. — Two people shot at each other on Interstate 664 in Hampton during an argument early Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police (VSP) said.

The exchange of gunfire happened in the southbound lanes between Chestnut Avenue and Aberdeen Road, by the city line of Hampton and Newport News. Police got the call around 12:20 a.m.

Investigators believe that two people that knew each other had an altercation and stopped on the interstate. They got out of their vehicle and fired their guns. No one involved was hurt by gunfire.

VSP said the vehicle the two drove was a black four-door sedan. Investigators are looking for any witnesses who may have seen the altercation happen or who may have seen the vehicle around the time of the shooting.