Black Lives Matter 757 speaks out against riots, looting

HAMPTON, Va. — Black Lives Matter 757 is speaking out against recent violent protests that happened in Hampton Roads. BLM 757 President Aubrey JaPharii Jones explained they did not start or provoke riots like the ones that led to curfews in Hampton and in Virginia Beach.

“We would like to let the world know that we were in no way, shape, or form involved in any type of violence or misconduct that took place last night or any nights here in the 757,” said Jones.

Jones said he doesn’t agree with the acts of violence nor does he promote it.

“If it’s not coming directly from the @BLM757 page -- Black Lives Matter 757 page on Facebook, @blm757 Twitter and Instagram -- then it's not us. We would like to work with the community and give other individuals a voice we have to do it together,” he said.

The group expressed their message is always the same seeking justice for all, and to remember George Floyd.

“Let’s honor his family. Nobody is hurting as much as them and let’s do this for the lives that have been lost and not ourselves,” said Wendell Lundy.