Hampton Police search near home of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby Saturday night

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police searched an area near the home of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby.

13NewsNow reporter Angelique Arintok reported police activity near the Buckroe Pointe Apartments complex in Hampton Saturday around 8 p.m.

Police cleared the scene around 9:15 p.m.

The Hampton apartment complex is where the child lives, and where Codi's father, Cory Bigsby, reportedly told police he was last seen.

Community members told 13NewsNow a woman spotted a kid's jacket earlier in the day and reported the discovery to police.

A Hampton Police spokesperson said investigators responded to the area and collected a clothing item, but he said it is unknown if the coat belonged the missing child.

Forensic units arrived on the scene, and at least one K-9 could be seen aiding in the search.

HAPPENING NOW: Hampton police are searching near the Buckroe Pointe Apartments complex where #CodiBigsby lives. They haven’t confirmed what they’re looking for or whether it’s connected to the case. Stay with @13NewsNow for updates. pic.twitter.com/LS0MiEvIIn — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) February 13, 2022

Codi was reported missing on January 31.

Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot has said they are no longer searching everyday by foot, but the division has moved to a more evidence and intelligence-based approach.

The boy's father, Cory Bigsby, is a "person of interest" and remains jailed without bond on unrelated felony child neglect charges.