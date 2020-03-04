Coronavirus cases continue to rise at Hampton VA; union president speaks out

There's concern from staff, union members that there isn't enough equipment to protect veterans and staff.

HAMPTON, Va. — The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise at the Hampton VA.

By Friday night, there were 25 positive veteran cases. According to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, those break down to 16 inpatient cases and nine outpatient cases.

As the number of coronavirus cases at the VA grows, so does concern from people who are in that environment.

The local union is voicing its concerns. The president of the union believes staff members are also testing positive for COVID-19.

President of the AFGE Local 2328, Sheila Elliot said her concern is not only the growing number of positive cases among veterans but among staff members as well.

In a tweet from the Local 2328 it says staff is desperate for PPE, which is Personal Protective Equipment.

“What needs to happen is we need to do the right thing by our staff,” Elliot said. “If they didn't have a shortage why require staff to wear PPE's up to 7 days.”

Congresswoman Elaine Luria said the healthcare system here and across the Commonwealth will have to adapt to this surge.

“As testing increases, I think the number of reported cases will go up because we have the ability to identify those cases,” Luria said.