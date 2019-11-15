HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police tweeted Friday that they still are trying to find a man who has been missing since August 25.

Officers said 49-year-old Theodoric Elton Hunter, Sr. didn't show up for work on that date. Hunter hasn't had any contact with his employer, family members, or friends since then.

Officers have been looking for him, but as of Friday, none of their efforts has panned out.

Theodoric Hunter, Sr., seen with a stock image of a 2019 Nissan Altima. (The car pictured isn't the one he was driving.)

Hampton Police Division

On the day Hunter disappeared, he was driving a 2019 black Nissan Altima with Virginia tags UYY-5688.

If you have seen or know where he might be, investigators say any information could help them. They ask people to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.