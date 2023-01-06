Hampton University community mourns loss of beloved professor

He attended Hampton University and after graduation in 1970, he became the first Black reporter at 13News Now.

HAMPTON, Va. — A good leader leaves trails, but a great leader leaves trailblazers.

Hampton University journalism professor Maynard Eaton did both.

Eaton's family said he died last Tuesday after a brief battle with cancer. He was 73 years old.

A prominent civil rights journalist, his award-winning career spanned more than 50 years in the industry.

He spent many of those years also as an educator, paving the way for the next generation of journalists, like Hampton University students Bella May and Ayan Harris.

"He really cared about his students," Harris said.

"Professor Eaton poured into his students. Even in a brief period of time, he made an impact that we'll never forget," May said.

Though Eaton spent most of his career in Atlanta, Georgia, it's here in Hampton Roads where he got his start. He attended Hampton University and after graduating in 1970, he became the first Black reporter at 13News Now.

Colleague Jay Lang talked with Eaton every morning at Hampton University.

"An amazing journalist, an incredible man," said Lang, who works as the radio station manager at WHOV. "He made an impact. He's certainly going to be missed.

Lang said he was passionate about his students' success.

Just days before his death, Harris said his focus remained on helping others.

"He asked if I needed a reference, and I thought, sir, you're sick! You need to focus on your health, but that's who he was," Harris said.