Hampton VA union members calling for hazard pay and fair union contract

Union members are joining nationwide Labor Day weekend protests demanding COVID-19 protections and racial justice.

HAMPTON, Va. — Union members in Hampton are demanding change and action.

They're calling for more personal protective equipment (PPE), passage of the HEROES Act, an end to systemic racism and anyone trying to undermine union workers at the Hampton VA, and hazard pay, a hot topic across Hampton Roads.

They're also rallying for a fair union contract.

Members said a contract ensures that the agency takes their concerns seriously and that they can hold the VA accountable when they don’t. However, they claim management has abandoned negotiations and refused to bargain in good faith.

Dr. Sheila Elliot is the president of AFGE Local 2328. She said the issues are growing. Dozens of members rallied outside the Hampton VA Thursday afternoon.

"If the VA can't take care of its employees how are they going to take care of the veterans?" Elliot asked. "Mold issues, water issues, we got them over there. Just like the Washington D.C. administration, they just run right over employees."

Union members said the importance of a fair contract is also a matter of life and death. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, as of Thursday, there are 29 active cases of COVID-19 at the Hampton VA and there were nine known coronavirus-related deaths. The Department of Veterans Affairs doesn't specify if those deaths were veterans or employees.

"Management wanted to claim if we had a mask we were not in a hazardous situation, even if we were wearing the masks for seven days," Elliot said. "I am a God-fearing woman, I have claimed a change."

A spokesman for the Hampton VA said they have no comment.