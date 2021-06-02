Need for hospitality, hotel workers in Hampton Roads as summer tourism season arrives

Norfolk and Hampton leaders asked the Virginia Employment Commission for help in finding workers, as short-staffed hotels manage a growing number of travelers.

HAMPTON, Va. — Leaders in Norfolk and Hampton said hospitality jobs are there for the taking, and they even asked the Virginia Employment Commission for help filling those spots.

“We probably have half the workforce in some areas that we would like to have but we’re making it through," said Visit Norfolk President and CEO Kurt Krause.

Krause said short-staffed Norfolk hotels sold-out Memorial Day weekend, even with vacant positions.

“It’s a struggle, it’s a struggle, but the different hotels have done a really good job in accommodating that.”

After a year of pandemic-related closures and limitations, tourism expectations are high.

“I can pretty much guarantee you this summer is going to be the best summer that Norfolk, Hampton Roads, has ever seen," Krause said.

In Hampton, the Convention and Visitor Bureau is holding a job fair on Thursday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center to hire workers for hotel and hospitality jobs.

“People are ready to get back out and enjoy events and enjoy travel so there’s definitely a need to fill those positions," said Hampton CVB Director of Community Relations Yuri Milligan.

There’s not a simple answer as to why it’s challenging to hire workers in some industries right now. Krause said he knows daycare is a challenge and some workers have health-related fears of COVID-19.

“The people that have not been vaccinated fully probably are still a little bit hesitant to come back to work, I think that exists," he said.

Another theory is that unemployment benefits and stimulus checks could be to blame. Across the country, 24 Republican-led states plan to cancel pandemic-related unemployment benefits early.

Governors in those states claim the extra $300 per week discourages workers from taking open jobs.

Right now, Virginia and North Carolina do not plan to end the extra federal unemployment benefits early.

However, starting this week, unemployed workers in Virginia are once again required to prove they’re applying for jobs in order to receive unemployment benefits.

Krause said when banquet business returns to full strength, that will create even more demand in hotels and convention centers. He said leaders have to reach workers at home and on their phones, directing them to jobs online.