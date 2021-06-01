Hampton Sheriff's Office lowers hiring age, accepting 18-year-old candidates

The Hampton Sheriff's Office lowered the hiring age to become a sheriff deputy from 20 to 18. They must have a high school diploma or GED, and a VA Driver's License.

HAMPTON, Va. — The hiring age to become a sheriff deputy in Hampton has been changed, and younger qualified applicants could now get that opportunity.

The Hampton Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday, June 1 that it would be lowering the age requirement to become a sheriff deputy to 18. It used to be a 20.

According to the sheriff's office, this change is being done to draw in younger candidates who are passionate about public service. Other sheriff's offices around the region have made the same change including cities like Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.

Additionally, the Hampton Sheriff's Office teamed up with Hampton City Schools, the Academies of Hampton in Law and Public Safety. It helps students to get on track after graduation into their desired career field.

All applicants will need to have a high school diploma or a GED, along with a valid Virginia Driver's License.

The sheriff's office said full training will be provided and no experience is needed.