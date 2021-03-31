Chesapeake Sheriff's Office lowers hiring age to 18

The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office said it is now hiring 18-year-olds for deputy sheriff positions. The minimum required age used to be 21.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake sheriffs are now considering younger applicants to join the forces to protect and serve the community.

The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday, March 31 that it has lowered the minimum hiring age from 21 to 18. This means you must at least be 18-years-old or above to be considered.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused staffing shortages around the country and complicated our traditional recruiting efforts,” said Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan. “We want to reach a wider audience to attract a larger number of qualified applicants. If you are 18 years of age or older, passionate about public safety and serving your community, we’re looking for you.”

Officials said they changed the requirement in an effort to increase the pool of applicants who are qualified for the role. This will improve in the recruitment process, for the next class of deputies.

According to the sheriff's office, the next training academy is set to start in September and pre-employment tests for physical agility will be held in April and May.

For more information on specific dates, job requirements, benefits and more, please visit the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office website.