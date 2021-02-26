Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office lowers hiring age to 18

Applicants used to have to be 20 to apply, and 21 by the time they finished basic training.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Friday morning, the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office announced it would lower the hiring age for deputies to 18 years old.

A release from a spokesperson said the office had 38 vacancies for sworn positions on Feb. 26, and eased the qualifications as a way to fill those jobs.

"We have some outstanding young people who deserve a chance to serve," wrote Sheriff Ken Stolle. "They have served successfully in other departments and in the military and I believe they can be an asset to the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office."

Applicants will have to pass a written test, physical test and background investigation, according to the release. The next opportunity to test will be March 20.