Neighbors and strangers join efforts to find Codi Bigsby

As the search expanded to new areas Wednesday, officers spent part of the day calling volunteers to help find the 4-year-old boy.

HAMPTON, Va. — The disappearance of Codi Bigsby has touched the hearts of people across Hampton Roads.

Concerned neighbors and strangers, alike, are answering the call for help in finding the missing boy.

"For two, three days, I have not slept," said volunteer Danielle Williams. "I'm thinking about this boy like he's my own."

The child's father, Cory Bigsby, reported him missing from their Buckroe Pointe apartment in the 100 block of Ranalet on Jan. 31. He is now a person of interest in the case, according to the Hampton Police Division.

Police expanded the search to new, nearby areas Wednesday, and officers spent part of the day calling volunteers to help find the 4-year-old boy.

Volunteer Search Update: We are reaching out this morning to individuals that signed up on our volunteer list. Stand by for a telephone call if you signed up. pic.twitter.com/m9lTurVH17 — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) February 2, 2022

“As long as it takes until we find Codi, I will dedicate my time, if I can," said Williams.

For the second day in a row, Williams dropped her schedule to look for a child she doesn't know. She spoke to 13News Now outside of Merrimack Elementary School, where several volunteers met to canvas the community.

“He’s a four year that’s missing. That’s it," she said.

She is one of many volunteers walking the area and hoping to find anything that could lead to his whereabouts.

“He’s not at home. He’s not playing in his bed," said Williams. "So where is he?"

Williams grew up in this area and has a 21-year-old son. She felt compelled to help because it’s what she would want if something happened to her boy.

“At the end of the day, I am a mother that’s concerned about this missing baby," said Williams.

She plans to help until Bigsby is found, and she’s calling on anyone who’s able to help find him.

“People are sharing and spreading out there that this baby is still missing, and we need to know where he is and what has happened to him," said Williams.