Police say father of missing Codi Bigsby is considered person of interest

Hampton Police are now looking at missing Codi Bigsby's father, Cory Bigsby, 43, as a person of interest. He is voluntarily at police headquarters.

HAMPTON, Va. — Investigators began day three of their search for Codi Bigsby, a missing boy in Hampton, and they now have a person of interest.

The Hampton Police Division held a press conference Wednesday to give an update on their efforts to find 4-year-old Codi.

Officers said Codi's father, 43-year-old Cory Bigsby, is now considered a person of interest in his son's disappearance.

#NEW: No charges filed as of now against Cory Bigsby, who police are calling the “person of interest” in the disappearance of his 4-year-old son Codi.



Police say Cory has voluntarily been answering questions at police HQ since Monday @13NewsNow https://t.co/WlGRrn6eVu — Dan Kennedy 13News Now (@13DanKennedy) February 2, 2022

This comes after Cory reported his son missing on Monday, Jan. 31 around 9 a.m. from his home, which is located on Ranalet Drive. He lives in the Buckroe Pointe Apartment Townhomes.

DAY 3: @HamptonVAPolice plan to hold a press conference at 12. A group of community members are also gathering here at the command center. They say they are organizing alone, but police are accepting their help. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/fP0dVlxOT1 — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) February 2, 2022

According to detectives, Cory was voluntarily at police headquarters on Wednesday, and he has been there since he first filed the missing report earlier in the week. A spokesman said he was cooperating.

On Tuesday, officers said they did not believe Codi wandered off, nor did they believe that he was abducted based on their evidence.

His father told police Monday, that he had last seen his son around 2 a.m. that morning. But officers said that Codi's parents' stories did not match up with evidence.

Detectives said they are still not ruling out Codi's mother as a possible person of interest.

Hampton police, along with community members, have been vigorously working to find him. Police recruited 50 volunteers to help with the search -- and spots were filling up quickly.

Civilians have been covering the Buckroe Beach area looking all over for the boy. That's after Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said Codi was believed to not be too far from his home.

Police are now seeking answers on Cory's regular whereabouts (like where he shops, hangs out, etc.) and said that his other children are safe.

Codi was last seen wearing all black and Spider-Man flip-flops. If you know anything that can help with the investigation, you're urged to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.