Search for Codi Bigsby expands to Hampton Steam Plant

According to a spokesperson for the police division, there is no suspicion of anything at the plant, but it's a part of the overall search for Codi.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said the search for four-year-old Codi Bigsby has expanded to the Hampton Steam Plant.

According to a spokesperson for the police division, there is no suspicion of anything at the plant, but it's a part of the overall search for Codi.

The plant is located on Wythe Creek Road near the NASA Langley Research Center. It's about 10 miles from Codi's home on Ranalet Drive, and it's the same place where the body of Noah Tomlin, a two-year-old boy from Hampton, was found in July 2019.

Codi was reported missing by his father at 9 a.m. on Jan. 31. The father said he last saw Codi around 2 a.m. that day in their home.

During a Tuesday morning news conference, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said that investigators don't think Codi wandered off from his home in Buckroe Beach and they don't think someone abducted him.

Talbot said the evidence found doesn't match stories family members told them about Codi's disappearance. Talbot said they're interested in further investigating the boy's parents, who still are answering investigators' questions.

Talbot said they were keeping their search in the area near Codi's home. They said it's very likely that the boy is in Hampton, and likelier still that he's near his home.

The Hampton Police Division is asking anyone who might have seen Codi in public to call them and let them know.