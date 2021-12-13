Noah Tomlin's mother scheduled to plead guilty in his death in Hampton

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said it expects Julia Tomlin to enter a guilty plea. She faced a number of charges, including murder. Noah was 2 when he died.

Two years after the death of 2-year-old Noah Tomlin, his mother, Julia Tomlin is scheduled for a plea hearing.

The Hampton Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said Monday that Tomlin was expected to plead guilty Tuesday to charges related to her son's killing.

Tomlin reported Noah missing on June 24, 2019, and on July 3 of that year, police found his body at the Hampton Steam Plant.

When police found his remains, they said they were in an "advanced state" of decomposition. The police officer who found his body had to leave the scene, it was so graphic.

After an autopsy, the medical examiner found that Noah had fractures to his skull that likely caused his death. Hampton Commonwealth's Attorney Anton Bell said the evidence of child abuse was almost to the level of "torture."

"The type of injury this child suffered was as if a child had fallen several stories," Bell said. "His abuse was of such a nature that his bones stopped growing. There was evidence of that."

His official cause of death was blunt force trauma.

In October 2019, police put warrants out for Julia Tomlin's arrest.

The charges against her were Second-degree Murder, Concealing a Dead Body, Child Abuse, and three counts of Felony Child Neglect.

In a preliminary hearing in December 2019, Tomlin testified that she had used heroin the night before Noah disappeared. Police investigators presented evidence of blood stains that had been cleaned off the walls of her home.