New Kroger grocery store opening in Hampton

Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced that the new Hampton store is opening on Wednesday, January 22!

It will open to the public at 8 a.m. On the morning of the grand opening, the first 300 customers to enter the store will receive a gift card and a reusable grocery bag. Most gift cards will be $10, but one lucky customer will get a $250 Kroger gift card.

Customers can anticipate several giveaways and activities throughout the store, including a drawing for $500 in free groceries.

All 102 employees from the Coliseum Drive location will transfer to the new Hampton store, which will employ 237 full-time and part-time workers. This number includes 135 new Kroger associates.

“We’ve enjoyed working with the city of Hampton and our joint venture partner, Southeastern Development, on this project, and we’re looking forward to seeing our customers enjoying this bigger and better Hampton Kroger,” said Billy Milton, store manager of the new Hampton Kroger. “The entire team has worked hard to build a store they’re proud of, and now we’re all ready to get to work.”

In the new Hampton location, customers will see new features, including a Murray’s Cheese Shop with an in-store cheese expert, a chef demo cart that will offer sampling throughout the store regularly, wider aisles and an expanded grocery area.

There will also be an in-store Starbucks that has a 30-plus seating area.

The location will also offer sushi, a salad bar, and Home Chef meal kit options.