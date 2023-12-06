New Hampton City Schools superintendent outlines his vision for the school division

After reviewing 27 applicants and six finalists, Hampton School Board members unanimously approved Dr. Raymond Haynes for the job last week.

HAMPTON, Va. — A new leader taking charge of the Hampton City Schools Division! In a few weeks, on July 1, Dr. Raymond Haynes will start his new role as superintendent.

“I am looking forward to jumping in and leading our school division to the next level,” Dr. Haynes said.

Board members chose one of their own. Dr. Haynes started with the division 28 years ago, working as a principal for all grade levels and in central leadership. But his roots with the city go much deeper.

“I was born and raised here in the City of Hampton, graduate of Hampton Public schools, my daughter is a proud graduate of Hampton schools,” Dr. Haynes said.

In his new role, Dr. Haynes wants to keep expanding the Academies of Hampton system, which are career-focused learning communities for all high school students.

“Since I became chief of secondary schools it was always my goal to make certain when we talked about the Academies of Hampton. It wasn’t just a high school thing and folks would shut down,” Dr. Haynes said. “We wanted to make certain when we talked about the academy model and the portrait of a Hampton graduate, that young people in kindergarten and up through fifth grade and sixth through eighth grade knew what we were talking about. We are saying that by the time you walk across the stage, we are going to graduate you as the portrait of a Hampton graduate, with these characteristics.”

School systems across the country are facing teacher shortages. In May, Hampton school division leaders estimated 300 instructional vacancies during this upcoming school year. Dr. Haynes said they have high school programs to grow educators and also look to motivate other staff to take teaching spots.

“We are offering scholarships in hopes that they return back to us and choose Hampton to be the place where they come back and make an impact on young people,” Dr. Haynes said. “Folks who are in different positions, whether they are an instructional assistant, we are looking to motivate and encourage and inspire them to go into a role of teaching as well.”

Dr. Haynes said the decision to apply for the division’s top spot came easy.

“I think Hampton has given so much to me as well as my family and then looking at the rich tradition of leadership that has existed throughout the school division. I did not want to give up the opportunity to be a part of something that we continue to build on,” he said.

And he wants students and staff to know they are in good hands.

“Every young person in the system, I look at it as if they were my own son or daughter and make sure they get the same quality education and the social, emotional learning support that they need to be a productive citizen,” Dr. Haynes said. “We talk about making certain that we have our young people prepared for college, career, and life, and that is something I am going to stand by.”

Dr. Haynes is taking over for Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Smith, who is retiring after eight years in the position.