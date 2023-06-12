Virginia Beach names acting superintendent

VBCPS Chief of Staff Dr. Donald Robertson was named acting superintendent at Monday's meeting of the Virginia Beach School Board.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's school board has named an interim replacement for departing superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence, who recently announced he is leaving to become superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools in northern Virginia.

"With over 30 years of education experience, I have the utmost confidence that Dr. Robertson will be able to keep VBCPS moving forward while also ensuring a smooth transition as we search for our next superintendent," VBCPS School Board Chairwoman Trenace Riggs said in a news release.

VBCPS said Dr. Robertson began his teaching career in the school division in 1988 and over the years has taken numerous leadership positions, including principal of Salem High School and chief schools officer before his most recent position as chief of staff.

The school board said that in the coming months, it will work with an outside firm to conduct a nationwide search for a permanent replacement.