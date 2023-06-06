Teen nearly drowns at public swimming pool in Hampton

CPR was performed on the teenage boy at the Riverdale Pool Recreation Association in Hampton.

HAMPTON, Va. — A teenager is in the hospital after nearly drowning at a public swimming pool in Hampton on Tuesday.

According to Hampton Fire and Rescue, first responders were called to the Riverdale Pool Recreation Association shortly after 11:30 a.m. for a report of a possible drowning. When they arrived, they found CPR was already being performed on a teenage boy.

The first responders took over performing CPR and the boy was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.