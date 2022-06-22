Retired Hampton police chief takes new job in Cary, North Carolina

Terry Sult was the head of the Hampton Police Division from 2013-2020, when he retired. The city then hired Chief Mark Talbot to lead the force.

HAMPTON, Va. — Former Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult has taken a job leading the police department for a Cary, a town just west of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Sult was the head of the Hampton Police Division from 2013-2020, when he retired. The city then hired Chief Mark Talbot to lead the force.

In 2020, when asked what came next, Sult said he would "be involved in policing at some level," but said he didn't think it would be another police department.

The Town of Cary's Twitter page wrote a message to welcome Sult on Tuesday. He's set to have a reception on Thursday to greet the town's residents.