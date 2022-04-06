Three men shot in Hampton, police say

Two of the men are expected to be okay, and one man has serious injuries.

HAMPTON, Va. — Three men were injured after a shooting in Hampton early Saturday morning.

A news release from the Hampton Police Division said that they got a call about the shooting, which was on the 400 block of Cedar Drive, at 3:04 a.m.

When they arrived, they found three men who had been shot. They were all taken to the hospital.

Police determined that the men were hit by gunfire while they were in the roadway.

Their names haven't been released at this time.

Now, investigators are looking for suspects. This is an ongoing investigation.