Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Hampton University

HAMPTON, Va. — Vice President Kamala Harris is planning another visit to Hampton University.
On Thursday, September 14, she'll stop by to kick off her month-long "Fight For Our Freedoms" college tour. She plans to discuss reproductive rights, gun laws, and climate action with students.
"This generation is critical to the urgent issues that are at stake right now for our future," Harris said in a news release announcing the visit. "It is young leaders throughout America who know what the solutions look like and are organizing in their communities to make them a reality. My message to students is clear: We are counting on you, we need you, you are everything."
This trip comes two years after her previous visit to Hampton U.