Teen missing from Isle of Wight County

The 14-year-old was last seen leaving her home Thursday, police said.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in finding 14-year-old Alexia “Lexi” Noelle Mahone who has been missing since Thursday.

The teen was last seen by her mother leaving her home in the Clyde's Dale Mobile Home Community around 3 p.m.

Deputies said Lexi is bi-racial with brown eyes and black hair. She is five and a half feet tall and weighs 125 pounds.

She was wearing a black hoodie, blue and yellow gym shorts, a blue bandana on her head and slide on gym shoes when she left, IOWCSO said.