Teen missing from Isle of Wight County

NORFOLK, Va. — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in finding 14-year-old Alexia “Lexi” Noelle Mahone who has been missing since Thursday.
The teen was last seen by her mother leaving her home in the Clyde's Dale Mobile Home Community around 3 p.m.
Deputies said Lexi is bi-racial with brown eyes and black hair. She is five and a half feet tall and weighs 125 pounds.
She was wearing a black hoodie, blue and yellow gym shorts, a blue bandana on her head and slide on gym shoes when she left, IOWCSO said.
IOWCSO is urging anyone who has seen Mahone or who may know about her whereabouts to contact the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office at 757-357-2151.