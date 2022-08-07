x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
My City

Teen missing from Isle of Wight County

The 14-year-old was last seen leaving her home Thursday, police said.
Credit: IOWSO

NORFOLK, Va. — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in finding 14-year-old Alexia “Lexi” Noelle Mahone who has been missing since Thursday.

The teen was last seen by her mother leaving her home in the Clyde's Dale Mobile Home Community around 3 p.m. 

Deputies said Lexi is bi-racial with brown eyes and black hair. She is five and a half feet tall and weighs 125 pounds.

She was wearing a black hoodie, blue and yellow gym shorts, a blue bandana on her head and slide on gym shoes when she left, IOWCSO said. 

IOWCSO is urging anyone who has seen Mahone or who may know about her whereabouts to contact the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office at 757-357-2151.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Volunteers to hold search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton

Before You Leave, Check This Out