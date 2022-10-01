Mellow Mushroom coming to Virginia Beach

The 8,000 square-foot restaurant will anchor the renovated Sheraton Virginia Beach Oceanfront hotel.

NORFOLK, Va. — A new landmark has been established for residents and visitors of Virginia Beach.

A Mellow Mushroom, sitting at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and 35th Street, will open Monday, Oct. 3.

The restaurant brought a stainless steel rotating globe of the world and a Madsteez, Mark Paul Deen mural with it to the street corner.

The pizzeria sits at the bottom of the newly renovated Sheraton Virginia Beach Oceanfront hotel, according to a spokeswoman for the restaurant.

Mellow Mushroom's menu centers around stone-baked pizza. The crust comprises five ingredients, one of which is water from Appalachian mountain springs, she said.

Mellow Mushroom will also have freshly made salads, handcrafted cocktails, and a wide selection of beers, many of them local.

Anyone who has been to a Mellow Mushroom has likely noticed the unusual, alternative styling of the décor. The new restaurant will stay true to Mellow Mushroom fashion and employ unique art to decorate the restaurant.

The artwork curated for this site ties back to Bossa Nova-inspired patterning, musical elements, and Brazilian flowers, the spokesperson said.

The restaurant by the numbers:

125 employees

4,685 sq.-ft. inside

3,536 sq.-ft. outside

80 indoor seats

80 exterior seats (50 under covered patio)

8 televisions

30 beer taps

2 bars (one indoor, one outdoor)