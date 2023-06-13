16-year-old who lives at Fort Eustis missing, family wants their 'little girl to come home'

Agents with the Dept. of the Army Criminal Investigation Division are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information on Carole's whereabouts and her safe return.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenage girl who lives at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Newport News has been missing for nearly a week. Carole Marie Arnold, 16, was last spotted at a 7-Eleven, off post.

Agents with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information on Carole's whereabouts and her safe return.

Parents Jessica and Thomas Arnold describe their daughter as a "very bubbly, a social butterfly."

They are worried sick, telling 13News Now they have not seen or spoken with their 16-year-old since June 7.

The couple said Carole does virtual learning from home during the day. They believe she left the house sometime in the afternoon.

Thomas Arnold said they reported Carole missing to authorities that same afternoon.

"Last known whereabouts we know was a video surveillance a little after 5 o'clock at a 7-Eleven," said Jessica Arnold.

The 7-Eleven is also in Newport News, nearby the intersection of Yorktown Road and Jefferson Avenue. A missing person flyer with Carole's photos now hangs near the front door.

"I believe she's in the area or if she's not, there's somebody that knows where she's at," said Jessica.

"I believe she's in the area or if she's not, there's somebody that knows where she's at," said Jessica.

Both she and Thomas said it is unlike their daughter to disappear like this.

"We don't know where to even look," said Jessica.

"We've put about 300 flyers or so, maybe more," Thomas said. "She's loved and we just want her home."

The Arnolds pleaded for everyone in the community to keep an eye out, and if someone knows anything to contact authorities.

"I just want her home before something bad happens to her," said Jessica.

Carole wears glasses and has a birthmark on the corner of her right eye. She stands about 5'6"-7" and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

If you have any information about Carole's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Fort Eustis Resident Unit at (757) 878-4811 or submit a tip online at https://www.cid.army.mil/Submit-a-Tip/.