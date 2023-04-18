Friends, family search for answers after man killed in hit-and-run while walking dog

64-year-old Andrew Davis died on the side of Fenton Mill Road in Williamsburg on Saturday night after a hit-and-run.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Friends of 64-year old Andrew Davis said he was a fixture in the Williamsburg community, and that his death is sparking outrage.

Davis worked for more than 20 years behind the counter of 7-Eleven off Fenton Mill Road. There, his customers and friends say he was the friendliest face behind the counter.

"He just talked to everyone, he didn't have to, but he made a point to," Zoe Wallace said.

Wallace told 13News Now that Davis walked his 6-month-old dog, Max, to 7-Eleven for the first time. There, he talked to Wallace and co-workers before continuing his walk home. He never made it home.

According to Virginia State Police, witnesses said they saw a car hit Davis and that the driver did not stop. Davis died by the side of Fenton Mill Road, only minutes away from where he worked.

Now, his friends are not only searching for answers in Davis' death, but also for his missing dog.

"Max was around Andrew's body until the fire trucks showed up and then he got spooked and he ran to the left, right into the woods near Fenton Mill Road," Wallace said.

Friends have put up missing poster signs for Davis' dog, a $500 reward for information on the driver who struck Davis and a GoFundMe to support Davis' family.

Wallace said for all the kindness Davis showed to his community, the last thing he deserved was to die by the side of the road.

"He was so loved, this person was way too loved to not know who did this and know what happened," Wallace said. "Please, please give us closure."