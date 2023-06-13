Abby Zwerner no longer employed with NNPS, school division confirms

A school spokesperson said Zwerner submitted her resignation in March and her last day employed with NNPS was Monday, June 12.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News first-grade teacher who was shot by one of her students earlier this year is no longer employed with the school division, a school spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now.

Abby Zwerner "notified the Human Resources Department that she was resigning from her position as a teacher for NNPS [Newport News Public Schools] on March 13, 2023," said Michelle Price, the Director of Public Information and Community Involvement with the school division.

With her resignation, the last day of Zwerner's contract was Monday, June 12, Price added.

Zwerner was shot in the hand and chest by a 6-year-old student as she sat at a reading table while teaching class on January 6. She spent nearly two weeks in the hospital.

Zwerner is suing NNPS for $40 million, claiming school leaders had "recklessly" disregarded the safety of everyone on school grounds for ignoring several warnings regarding the student.

In a motion to dismiss Zwerner's lawsuit, attorneys representing the Newport News Public Schools said her workplace injuries should be covered by Virginia's "Workers' Compensation Act."