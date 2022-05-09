Newport News hair salon struck in crash involving ambulance

An ambulance and a vehicle were involved in a crash at the intersection of 39th Street and Roanoke Avenue Monday night.

According to emergency dispatch, the call came in just before 9 p.m.

A spokesman with the Newport News Fire & Rescue said the ambulance and another vehicle crashed at the intersection of 39th Street and Roanoke Avenue.

The spokesman said a power pole and hair salon were struck in the crash.