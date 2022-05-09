Newport News hair salon struck in crash involving ambulance

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An ambulance was involved in a crash in Newport News Monday night.
According to emergency dispatch, the call came in just before 9 p.m.
A spokesman with the Newport News Fire & Rescue said the ambulance and another vehicle crashed at the intersection of 39th Street and Roanoke Avenue.
The spokesman said a power pole and hair salon were struck in the crash.
He said two people were in the ambulance and three people were in the other vehicle at the time of the crash. No one was seriously injured.