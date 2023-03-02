Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by car in Newport News

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed at the scene and was unhurt.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News say a man is badly hurt after he was hit by a car.

The accident happened around 2:46 p.m. Friday at Jefferson Avenue and Loftis Boulevard, not too far from City Center.

Lanes on southbound Jefferson Avenue and westbound City Center Boulevard were shut down for several hours while police investigated the accident scene, but all lanes were back open shortly before 8 p.m.