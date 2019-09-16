NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police said a person died after a shooting at a gas station in the northern end of the city Monday.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the shooting around 11:10 a.m. It took place at the Exxon station, located at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Kate's Trace Circle.

Officers said the person who was shot died there at the station.

A witness told 13News Now that the shooting took place inside Quick Vape, a store located there at the gas station.