Mother of 6-year-old who shot Richneck Elementary teacher now facing federal charges

Deja Taylor was charged with being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a gun and making a false statement during the purchase of a gun.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The mother of the 6-year-old Richneck Elementary School student who shot his teacher earlier this year is now facing federal firearms charges.

25-year-old Deja Taylor was charged with being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm and making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

According to court documents, Taylor made a false claim when buying a 9mm handgun in 2022 that she was not "an unlawful user of, or addicted to," any illegal drug. Federal prosecutors said she was, in fact, an unlawful user of marijuana.

Taylor is already criminally indicted on a charge of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor charge of endangering a child by reckless storage of a firearm.

Taylor's son shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner on January 6 inside her classroom at Richneck Elementary School.

Police had previously said the boy’s mother legally purchased the gun, but the federal complaint now claims she lied on her application to purchase and possess the gun.