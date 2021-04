Members of the FBI as well as members of Virginia State Police and police departments from Hampton Roads were at the airport after a report of a bomb threat.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport Thursday after a report of bomb threat there.

Allison Phillips with the FBI Norfolk Field Office said members local, state, and federal law enforcement were there as well.

Although Phillips didn't have more details available early Thursday afternoon, Jennifer Spratley with the airport said part of the building had been evacuated because of an inbound flight.