NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Former Congressional candidate Shaun Brown was found guilty on federal fraud charges on Tuesday.

A jury in Newport News convicted Brown of conspiracy, wire fraud, mail fraud, and theft of government property.

Prosecutors argued she had stolen from the USDA's Summer Food Service Program in 2012, years before her failed House of Representatives run in Virginia's 2nd District. Brown, then the Democratic nominee, lost to Republican Scott Taylor in 2016.

This is the second time Brown went to trial on these charges. The first trial, from earlier this year, ended with a hung jury.

Brown's lawyer said she plans to appeal. Her sentencing is set for March.

