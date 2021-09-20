Police: Two people shot at Heritage High School in Newport News

Police say their injuries are believed to not be life-threatening.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are at the scene of Heritage High School in Newport News for reports of a shooting.

Newport News Police confirm that two people were taken to the hospital with "gunshot wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening."

Police also say that reports of active shooters at other Newport News schools are false.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Newport News Police say students are being evacuated and sent to the tennis courts, where parents can meet them there.

In a tweet, Gov. Ralph Northam urged "people to please avoid the area and follow all instructions from law enforcement."

No other information was immediately available.

13News Now has reporters on-scene and will have updates as they become available.

My team and I are in close contact with first responders at Heritage High School in Newport News.



As more information becomes available, please avoid the area and follow all instructions from law enforcement. — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 20, 2021

My staff and I are closely monitoring the shooting at Heritage High School. Police are advising all parents to pick up their students from the school's tennis courts. https://t.co/vaVrYog1oh — Rep. Bobby Scott (@BobbyScott) September 20, 2021