Newport News Public Schools announce plan for more than $82 million in CARES Act funds

Newport News Public Schools division leaders will spend millions on safety measures, mental health and technology.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Public Schools division leaders have a plan on how to spend $82,142,456 from a federal government grant. NNPS was awarded the funds to help with COVID-19 relief.

The Newport News Public Schools American Rescue Plan Act spending plan is online.

In August, school division leaders asked for input on how more than $82 million should be spent. The school division got 2,000 responses from the survey.

”We received three priority areas and those areas were learning loss, social and emotional support for our students, and mitigation and safety," said Newport News Public Schools Chief of Staff Rashard Wright.

Wright said more than $42 million of the funds will go to protection measures against the spread of COVID-19.

“We'll continue to purchase our personal protective equipment and also providing the needs in keeping our schools clean and also air purifiers and different filters to ensure the safety of our students and prevent any transmission," said Wright.

Another $24 million will go to unfinished learning needs for reading, mathematics, and for personalized instruction plans for students. In addition, more than $10 million will go to technology.

“We’re using chrome books, and also for pre-K and older students we have iPads, but also make sure on the hardware side that we're able to make sure the technology is functional and we can provide repairs," said Wright.

Some funds are going to the teachers and staff for professional growth programs.

“We also have a huge priority around professional learning for our teachers. We have a number of new diagnostic tools coming on board when it comes to reading and mathematics to support our teachers and our students to be successful," said Wright.

The school division will also spend more than $4 million addressing social, emotional, and mental health needs.