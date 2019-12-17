NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man might not survive after someone shot him in the parking lot of a gentlemen's club Tuesday morning.

Master Police Officer Brandon Maynard said Newport News police officers were at Liquid Blue Gentlemen's Club on Dresden Drive just before 1:30 a.m. The business is in the 600 block of Dresden, across the street from the police department's Central Precinct.

When officers got to the parking lot of the club, they found a 36-year-old man from Newport News who had been shot. Maynard said the man's injuries looked to be life-threatening when medics took the man to the hospital.

Witnesses said the possible shooter got away in a dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting an call Crime Line. The number is 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Newport News police investigate an overnight shooting in the Liquid Blue parking lot on December 17, 2019.

13News Now

