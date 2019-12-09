NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Mariners’ Museum and Park's Gallery Crawl event on Saturday, Sept. 21 will give visitors a chance to get up close with artifacts rarely seen by the public.

The 5th Annual Mariners’ Gallery Crawl is at 6:30 p.m. and is presented by TowneBank.

Guests will use a Port of Call Card provided upon arrival to guide them through the museum’s galleries where staff and collections experts will tell the stories behind the international objects.

Only 2% of The Mariners’ Museum’s international collection is on display.

The Gallery Crawl is a chance for guests to experience specially selected artifacts normally stored behind closed doors.

The event is from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $40 for guests and $30 for museum members.

Tickets include unlimited food, beer, and wine as well as access to the artifacts on display. Tickets can be purchased at MarinersMuseum.org/gallerycrawl.

