Mediation talks stall between tenants and Seaview Lofts ownership, attorneys say, after "failure to take seriously"

Staff with the Virginia Poverty Law Center says this situation points to a larger issue of vulnerability among multi-family housing units.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Attorneys representing the tenants of a still-unlivable building in Newport News say efforts to mediate with the building's ownership have stalled, citing a "failure" to take the process seriously.

Last summer, building code violations at SeaView Lofts led to a condemnation order by a circuit court judge, forcing hundreds of residents out of the building within a two-day window.

The city of Newport News, for several weeks, paid for hotel stays for the residents across the Peninsula, which came at a cost of tens of thousands of dollars.

Soon after, several law groups on behalf of dozens of tenants filed two lawsuits against owner Ben Weinstein: a suit filed through Newport News Circuit Court that aimed to help the tenants recoup some of the damages incurred during the move out process, as well as a federal suit which focused on alleged discrimination against tenants with disabilities.

In the fall of 2022, attorneys representing the tenants say the sides engaged in mediation efforts, which eventually stalled.

"A lack of a respect for tenants and taking their harms seriously. He [Weinstein] seems to take it as a minor inconvenience, blaming tenants for being behind on rent, and not acknowledging life and safety," Laura Dobbs with the Virginia Poverty Law Center told 13News Now.

"The two sides have irreconcilable views of Mr. Weinstein’s misconduct and the impact it had on Seaview tenants. Weinstein continues to suggest that the condemnation and multi-year failure to maintain the Seaview Lofts and keep them habitable posed a minor inconvenience and nothing more," wrote Len Bennett of Consumer Litigation Associates.

“Frankly laughable," Dobbs added. "What they’re offering is to forgive two months of rent at a time when tenants cannot currently live there. I don’t think it’s a serious offer.”

A judge recently removed the condemnation order for the building, but living conditions inside such as mold are still a problem, preventing tenants from moving back inside, Dobbs said.

“Most parties take mediations seriously, most cases are settled, and mediations typically do lead to settlement," Jay Speers said, one of the representing attorneys with the VPLC said.

“Some days I’m angry, other days I think I’m over it," Troy Chaffee said, one of the tenants listed on the lawsuit.

With mediation talks stalled, Seaview's legal team-- based in Baltimore, according to Bennett-- has until April 17 to file a response to the circuit court lawsuit. VPLC staff believe there will be attempts to dismiss the case, stall or force other litigation.

“Probably going to bring up, some of the clients who may have been behind on rent as a reason," Dobbs said. "Possible they rely on that to say the case should be dismissed, but I feel like that’s dodging the issue which are really serious health and safety concerns and people haven’t been able to access their homes.”