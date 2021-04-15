One dead, another in custody following Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News say a person is in custody after a deadly shooting on Wednesday night.
Officers say they were called to the first block of Bethel Road around 10:39 p.m. They arrived to find an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A person has been taken into custody, although there is no word on any charges at this time.
Police say that it appears the shooting is domestic-related, and they are not seeking any other suspects.
Still, the shooting remains under investigation and if you have any information that can help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit tips online at P3Tips.com.