One dead, another in custody following Newport News shooting

Police say that it appears the shooting is domestic-related, and they are not seeking any other suspects.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News say a person is in custody after a deadly shooting on Wednesday night.

Officers say they were called to the first block of Bethel Road around 10:39 p.m. They arrived to find an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person has been taken into custody, although there is no word on any charges at this time.

