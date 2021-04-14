Person found shot to death in parking lot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Tuesday night.
It was around 11:39 p.m. when an officer in the area of Warwick and Atkinson boulevards heard gunshots.
Officers arrived at Warwick Boulevard and Manor Road and found a male in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
The circumstances of this incident remain under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.