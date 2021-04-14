Person found shot to death in parking lot in Newport News

The man was found suffering from gunshot wounds at Warwick Boulevard and Manor Road.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Tuesday night.

It was around 11:39 p.m. when an officer in the area of Warwick and Atkinson boulevards heard gunshots.

Officers arrived at Warwick Boulevard and Manor Road and found a male in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The circumstances of this incident remain under investigation.