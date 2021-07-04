Man found shot to death inside residence near Menchville Court in Newport News

Police were called to a shooting in the 200 block of Menchville Court. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police is investigating a shooting that left one man dead overnight.

It was around 2:13 a.m. Wednesday when police were called to a shooting in the 200 block of Menchville Court. That's near Menchville Road.

Officers found an adult male inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the circumstances of this incident remain under investigation.