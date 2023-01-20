Newport News' new mayor meets President Biden during White House visit

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Just a month into his new role as mayor of Newport News, Phillip Jones visited the White House on Friday, meeting with President Joe Biden.
Mayor Jones tweeted about the experience, thanking the Biden-Harris Administration for supporting the city.
"It has been a long month for our community, but I am glad that Newport News has a seat at the table regarding the allocation of federal funds," Jones wrote.
Jones said they discussed the following topics:
- Reconnecting Communities Grant
- Regional Airport Support
- Bridging the digital divide
- Addressing historical challenges and inequities
- Rapid Bus Transit
But this wasn't Jones' first visit to the White House. He also visited on Dec. 16 as one of 13 newly-elected mayors across the country who were invited to attend.
“I am honored and humbled to have received this invitation,” Jones said on Dec. 16. “I am looking forward to meeting with White House senior leadership and learning how the Biden-Harris Administration can help support the work that is being done and needs to be done here in Newport News to improve the lives of our citizens.”