Newport News' new mayor meets President Biden during White House visit

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Just a month into his new role as mayor of Newport News, Phillip Jones visited the White House on Friday, meeting with President Joe Biden.

Mayor Jones tweeted about the experience, thanking the Biden-Harris Administration for supporting the city.

"It has been a long month for our community, but I am glad that Newport News has a seat at the table regarding the allocation of federal funds," Jones wrote.

Jones said they discussed the following topics:

Reconnecting Communities Grant

Regional Airport Support

Bridging the digital divide

Addressing historical challenges and inequities

Rapid Bus Transit

Thank you to the Biden-Harris Administration for supporting Newport News in our pursuit to improve the lives of our citizens. It has been a long month for our community, but I am glad that Newport News has a seat at the table regarding the allocation of federal funds. pic.twitter.com/GXQJqZppZT — Mayor Phillip Jones (@Phil_Jones_757) January 20, 2023

But this wasn't Jones' first visit to the White House. He also visited on Dec. 16 as one of 13 newly-elected mayors across the country who were invited to attend.