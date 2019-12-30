NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police have released the identities of the officer who was involved in a shooting at a Newport News apartment as well as the man who died during the incident.

On Friday, Dec. 27, officers went to the 100 block of Nantucket Place to charge a man with making numerous false 911 calls.

After they attempted to place the man under arrest, a struggle began to detain him. After an officer attempted to deploy a stun gun to stop the man from resisting, the man took the taser and began tasing officers involved in the struggle.

An officer then took out his gun and fired it, killing the man. That man was identified as 43-year-old Henry Kistler Berry III.

Police also identified the officer involved in the shooting as Sergeant Albin Pearson. Pearson has been with the Newport News Police Department for 12 years. He's been placed on administrative leave with pay for the time being as the investigation into this shooting continues.