NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A little over a year after retiring, Newport News police K9 Havoc crossed over the rainbow bridge.

The K9 Unit said in a Facebook post that he passed away on Tuesday. His former partner and best friend Master Police Officer Wright by his side.

Havoc was 13-years-old when he retired from the force last July. The Newport News Police Department K9 Unit said he enjoyed retired life and loved every minute spent with his family.

Newport News Police K-9 Unit

"Thank you Havoc for serving the City and citizens of Newport News for more than 11 years and for being a wonderful K9 partner." the K9 Unit Facebook post said.

RIP K9 Havoc.

