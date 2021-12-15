Newport News Restaurant Week canceled due to labor shortages

Restaurant Week is usually held in January, but due to labor shortages, supply chain issues, and high food prices, the event won't happen in 2022.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Jan 10, 2020.

Newport News Restaurant Week has been canceled for 2022, according to the Newport News Hospitality Association (NHHA).

NNHA shared the news on Wednesday, citing labor shortages, supply chain issues, and high food prices.

The two-week event has been going on in Newport News every year since 2014 during a time of year when restaurant business is typically slow.

But this year, that slow period will likely remain slow due to the cancelation. NNHA said they may reevaluate in March and see if they can have the event this summer or early fall.

While there's no guarantee of a new date, NNHA said if they choose to reschedule, that date will be shared on the event's website.