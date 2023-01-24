Newport News School Board to vote on 'separation agreement' with superintendent

The meeting comes in the wake of a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 6, where police said a 6-year-old shot his first-grade teacher.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News School Board will discuss a separation agreement and severance with Superintendent Dr. George Parker III during a special meeting Wednesday night.

School board members will also consider an appointment of an interim superintendent, according to the meeting agenda.

The meeting comes in the wake of a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 6, where police said a 6-year-old shot his first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner.

During a town hall meeting with parents on Jan. 13, Dr. Parker said at least one administrator knew about a tip warning that the student may have been carrying a weapon but didn't say who that administrator was.

Evident by some public commentary during a Jan. 17 school board meeting, Parker fell under public scrutiny on the heels of three shootings on school grounds since September 2021. That month, a shooting at Heritage High School left two students injured. Following a basketball game at Menchville High on December 2021, a Woodside High student was killed. The latest was the shooting mentioned above at Richneck Elementary.

The school board meeting will take place at 6 p.m.