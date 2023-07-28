Newport News Public Schools requiring clear bookbags for all students during 2023-2024 school year

Newport News is requiring students to use clear backpacks, provided by the school division. Traditional solid-color backpacks are banned for 2023-2024 school year.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News is requiring all students to use clear backpacks, provided by the school division, for the 2023-2024 school year. Any traditional solid-color backpacks and totes will no longer be allowed.

This change comes after the school board laid out a safety and security plan in February, addressing the concerns brought on by a first-grader shooting his teacher Abby Zwerner, as well as other threats that followed the event.

During that meeting, the school board presented a survey taken by 1300 staff members. That survey revealed that 52% of the staff surveyed believe clear bookbags are an effective safety precaution and 73% said the same about random bag searches.

"Clear backpacks will provide another layer of security as part of NNPS’ multi-faceted school safety framework," the division wrote in a news release.

The school division said it will purchase and distribute backpacks to all students in preschool through 12th grade at the start of the school year.

For personal items, the school division will provide all students with a small opaque pouch.

School principals will announce each school’s backpack distribution date. Once students receive their clear backpacks, they will be required to use them every school day.

The school division said that families will not be allowed to purchase their own clear backpacks and that children will be required to use the ones purchased by the school division.

They also added that "yes, gym and athletic bags are allowed at school; however, they are subject to be searched." The same rule is also to be applied to purses and wristlets.