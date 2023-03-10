Ollie's Bargain Outlet coming to Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Bargain hunters on the peninsula are about to have another low-cost shopping destination.
A new Ollie's Bargain Outlet store will open Wednesday, March 15 in Newport News. The outlet chain is known for name-brand closeout prices and low-cost shopping for things like books, food, housewares, electronics, and more.
It's the third Ollie's to open on the peninsula -- with other stores in Hampton and Williamsburg -- and sixth overall in Hampton Roads. The new Ollie's will be at 14346 Warwick Boulevard in Newport News, bringing about 50 to 60 new jobs to the community.
Its grand opening will be on March 15 at 9 a.m.