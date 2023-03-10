Ollie's Bargain Outlet coming to Newport News

A new Ollie's Bargain Outlet store will open Wednesday, March 15 in Newport News.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Bargain hunters on the peninsula are about to have another low-cost shopping destination.

A new Ollie's Bargain Outlet store will open Wednesday, March 15 in Newport News. The outlet chain is known for name-brand closeout prices and low-cost shopping for things like books, food, housewares, electronics, and more.

It's the third Ollie's to open on the peninsula -- with other stores in Hampton and Williamsburg -- and sixth overall in Hampton Roads. The new Ollie's will be at 14346 Warwick Boulevard in Newport News, bringing about 50 to 60 new jobs to the community.